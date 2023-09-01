1 killed, 2 injured during shooting in Aspen Hill home

One woman was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting at a home in Aspen Hill, Maryland, on Monday night.

One woman was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting at a home in Aspen Hill, Maryland, on Monday night.

Montgomery County police said that around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a shooting at a home in the 14200 block of Punch Street.

Three people were found near the home. Inside the home, two women were found shot. One was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

One man was found shot outside the home in the street, and he was also taken to the hospital. His condition is also unknown at this time.

Police have taken another man into custody and believe this was related to a domestic dispute.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.