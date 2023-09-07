Live Radio
Crash involving school bus sends 3 adults to hospital in Montgomery Co.

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

September 7, 2023, 4:48 PM

The crash, which involved a school bus and a car, happened on Miller Fall Road and Muncaster Mill Road, according to the Montgomery County and Fire Rescue Service. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
A crash involving a school bus in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has sent three people — all adults — to the hospital.

The crash, which involved a school bus and a car, happened on Miller Fall Road and Muncaster Mill Road, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

All 30 students in the school bus were OK.

Three adults were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to life-threatening — two of them from the car and one of them the driver of the school bus.

The students are now in the process of being transferred to another school bus.

 

Veronica Canales

Veronica Canales is an Associate Producer and Weekend Overnight Producer at WTOP.

Montgomery County, MD News
