Takoma Park pastor found guilty of raping church member

A Maryland pastor accused of sexually assaulting two church members has been found guilty of rape in one of the allegations.

A Maryland pastor accused of sexually assaulting two church members has been found guilty of rape in one of the allegations.

Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes, 39, of Hyattsville, was found guilty on charges of second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 4 and could face up to 20 years in prison.

“The defendant abused his position as head of a church to gain the confidence of this parishioner, and then violated her trust, victimizing her,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “We thank Assistant State’s Attorney Gabriel Carrera for his work in this matter, and we also thank the victim for having the bravery to come forward and testify in the trial, helping to ensure Vidal-Fuentes is not able to do further harm in the community.”

The conviction stems from an incident that happened Sept. 29, 2020, at a church in the 7500 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park.

Charging documents stated the victim had an ankle injury and her mother suggested she ask Vidal-Fuentes to massage it using “special spiritual oils with healing powers.”

Vidal-Fuentes picked the victim up at home and drove her to the church when nobody else was there. He had her lie facedown on the floor, then began touching her on the thigh of her uninjured leg, according to charging documents.

The victim told Vidal-Fuentes several times she was uncomfortable and tried to stop him from pulling down her underwear several times, but he continued to touch her inappropriately, according to charging documents.

Charging documents went on to say that she told police she “stayed silent in fear and cried,” adding that Vidal-Fuentes told her not to tell anybody about the massage.

Vidal-Fuentes has another case pending related to the alleged assault of a second accuser, who testified during this trial.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.