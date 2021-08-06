Takoma Park pastor charged with raping 2 church members

Maryland Pastor Erick Odir Vidal Fuentes is charged with raping two females who attend his Takoma Park church.

Erick Odir Vidal Fuentes, 37, of Hyattsville, faces charges of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, according to police.

The Takoma Park Police Department said it began an investigation in June into allegations that Fuentes, a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene Church, sexually assaulted two female members of the church.

Police spokeswoman Catherine Plevy told WTOP that Fuentes is in police custody.

Police said detectives believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Charles Earle at 240-298-5500. People who only speak Spanish can contact victim/witness coordinator Claudia Tolson at 240-610-8284.

El Jefe Antonio DeVaul de la Policía de Takoma Park anuncia el arresto de Erick Odir Vidal Fuentes, 37 años, de Hyattsville, Maryland, por violación en segundo grado, delito sexual en cuarto grado y asalto en segundo grado.

El 21 de Junio, 2021, la Policía de Takoma Park inició una investigación sobre las acusaciones de que Fuentes, un pastor en la Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene, ubicada en la cuadra 7500 de New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland, agredió sexualmente a dos mujeres miembras de la iglesia.

La Policía de Takoma Park cree que puede haber más víctimas y solicitan que cualquier persona que crea que es/fue victima, o si tiene informacion con respeto a las agresiones sexuales, por favor contacte al Detective Charles Earle al 240-298-5500. Si usted solo habla español, por favor contacte nuestra Coordinadora de Victima/Testigos, Claudia Tolson, al 240-610-8284.