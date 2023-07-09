Montgomery Co. teen shot, killed while on vacation in Puerto Rico

A dream vacation turned deadly for a Maryland teen on vacation in Puerto Rico.

Tommy Grays III, 17, of Olney, was with his uncle and stepfather on the Isla Verde Beach in Puerto Rico for their Fourth of July vacation, when one of his family members got into an argument with another man. The argument turned fatal.

The teen’s father spoke to NBC Washington, saying the initial dispute was calmed by Tommy.

“My son had actually stopped the situation from happening. He then walked back to the beach and was in the water with his stepfather when the guy came running back up, shooting at them,” said Tommy Grays Jr.

All three were struck, but only Tommy was killed. His stepfather is still in the hospital.

Grays Jr. said his son was a very happy soul who had dreamed of enjoying the beaches in Puerto Rico, and was getting ready to start his final year at James Hubert Blake High School.

“He was so excited about it, and he won’t see his first day as a senior,” Grays Jr. said.

In a letter obtained by NBC Washington, Principal Shanay Snead wrote, “Although he was fairly new to the school community, he had developed strong relationships with many students and staff in such a short period of time. His smile was contagious.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for the funeral expenses.

Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, 23, was arrested and is facing charges for Grays’ fatal shooting. He also faces charges of attempted murder and violations of gun laws. Bail has been set at $1.4 million.