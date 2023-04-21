Live Radio
Montgomery Co. program helps students struggling with addiction

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 4:00 PM

The Montgomery County Recovery and Academic Program provides comprehensive services to high school students to address their academic needs as well as their substance use struggles. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The Montgomery County public school system in Maryland is working to draw attention to a program that offers students who are struggling with addiction a safe place where they can work on staying sober and also continue advancing through school.

“There is an intense need to provide recovery support to students who suffer from substance use disorder,” said Madison Ruppenthal, a care coordinator with the Recovery and Academic Program.

It is a free program offered to high school students, providing them with comprehensive services to address their academic needs as well as their substance use struggles.

“They can work through their courses in a safe and sober environment with peers who are also looking for recovery support,” Ruppenthal said. “It’s an environment that takes them away from the pressures of drugs and alcohol.”

Once enrolled, students can continue to participate in the program until they graduate high school.

“I’m planning on staying through all of my high school,” said Dinangely Nunez, one of the students in the program.

Students can participate in relapse prevention and recovery planning, goal setting, recreational activities and one-on-one counseling.

“It’s mainly focused on recovery, but it can show you a lot of different things,” Nunez said. “Whatever your goal is, you can achieve it.”

Students can refer themselves to the program or they can be referred by a parent, the Montgomery County public school system, a health care provider or a substance use treatment provider.

In order to be eligible, students must be at the high school level in grades 9-12 and be eligible to enroll in Montgomery County Public Schools. They must have a history of recurring substance use problems or have recently completed a substance use treatment program.

“This has been a godsend to be honest,” said another student, Benjamin Devereaux. “The support system I was able to build here and the people I’ve been able to meet has been so great for me.”

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

