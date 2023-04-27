Live Radio
Fire at Wheaton auto shop causes $1M in damages

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

April 27, 2023, 10:07 AM

(Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
(Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
(Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
A fire at an auto body shop in Wheaton, Maryland, sent smoke plumes into the air Wednesday, causing $1 million in damages.

The heavy fire broke out in the Wheaton Body Shop on 11308 Fern Street, near University Boulevard West.

About 70 firefighters arrived to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. and fought to put out the flames.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on Twitter the fire appears to be accidental and caused by wire rack shelving units. Several vehicles inside the shop were involved in the fire.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are still investigating the fire.

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

