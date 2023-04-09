Baby born on I-270 in Montgomery Co., officials say

A baby delivered by first responders on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Friday morning is expected to be OK.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the birth happened at around 2 a.m. while the pregnant mother was heading south on Interstate 270 near Ridge Road.

Piringer said first responders got to the family and helped deliver the newborn before getting them to the hospital.

“Mother & newborn child were transported,” he said in a tweet. “Everyone is reportedly doing well.”

The baby is one of many born along I-270 in the past decade, according to reports from WTOP.

These include baby Amir Mason in 2013, baby Atticus in 2014, Jacob in 2015, two more babies in 2019 — just after New Year’s Day and right before New Year’s Eve in the same year — and a Thanksgiving surprise in 2022.

Officers and first responders occasionally help with these births — some go on to watch the kids they helped deliver graduate from high school.