Baby born on I-270 in Montgomery County

A baby was born on Interstate 270 in Maryland on Sunday morning.

Mom and dad were traveling south along I-270 near Comus Road in Clarksburg before the surprise delivery, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

First responders from nearby Clarksburg and Hyattstown helped welcome the baby girl into the world around 11 a.m. — and, according to Piringer, the lucky grandparents were driving by and stopped right in time for the delivery.

The newborn and her mother were transported to a hospital. They are both healthy and doing fine, as is the father.

It turns out Sunday’s surprise birth ends 2019 much in the same way it began: Jan. 2 of this year saw another birth on I-270, in an ambulance rushing south between Maryland Route 118 and Middlebrook Road.

