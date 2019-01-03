202.5
Oh, baby! Woman gives birth in ambulance on I-270

By Jennifer Ortiz January 3, 2019 7:46 am 01/03/2019 07:46am
WASHINGTON — A woman gave birth on a Maryland highway while traveling to a hospital Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said crews responded to a medical emergency on southbound Interstate 270 between Route 118 and Middlebrook Road around 8 p.m.

As first responders were taking the pregnant woman to the hospital, she gave birth inside an ambulance.

The child and the parents are expected to be OK.

Below is a map of the area near the incident.

Topics:
baby born on highway birth on highway i270 interstate 270 Local News Maryland News Montgomery County Fire & EMS Montgomery County, MD News pete piringer
