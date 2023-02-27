Police, family plead for help from public 3 months after Silver Spring man’s killing

“This was the nightmare that happened before Christmas,” said William Potts, the victim’s older brother.

Family members of 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts remember the day police in Montgomery County, Maryland, told them of his murder last December.

“This was the nightmare that happened before Christmas,” said William Potts, the victim’s older brother.

Montgomery County police rushed to parking lot at the Summit Hills Apartment complex in Silver Spring just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 2. There, they discovered Potts just feet from his door with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics rushed Potts to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.

William Potts said that day was special to his brother, who was working on a budding singing career.

“Somebody chose to murder my brother on his birthday,” he said. “We need justice for that, and we need the community to help us.”

Police are asking for help, too. So far, they have collected surveillance video from the scene. Detectives also believe Potts may have known the shooter.

But, Det. Michael Kwarciany said leads are growing cold.

“This murder involves multiple suspects, not just the shooter,” said Kwarciany. “People talk. There are people who undoubtedly have information, and we’d like to hear from them.”

Potts leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, who has many questions, too, said the victim’s sister, Mardya Potts.

“It’s the loss that she doesn’t understand,” Mardya said. “Someone that you talk to every single day. He loved his daughter, and everyone knew that about him.”