Montgomery County families receive help after Gaithersburg explosion, fire

The families displaced in the explosion and fire at a Maryland condominium complex have been issued $40,000 in funds, the first round of assistance in what Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said will be part of the ongoing efforts to help the affected residents.

The 50 residents of the Potomac Oaks condominium complex, including 10 children, will be getting additional payments from the money raised through the Montgomery Housing Partnership and other nonprofits, Elrich said.

In a briefing Wednesday, Elrich said the county and its nonprofit partners are working hard to make sure the families will be supported.

“So far, they’ve already raised $100,000, and these residents need every dollar we can get them to get them back on their feet,” he said.

Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County’s assistant chief administrative officer, emphasized that all money raised will go directly to the affected families.

“Montgomery Housing Partnership takes zero dollars — 100% of what goes into that fund is paid out to residents,” Stoddard said. As the fundraising effort continues, additional disbursements will be made.

In addition to the cash assistance, county officials said residents of the condominiums were given access to food, mental health services and even got some time with therapy dogs at a community resource event in Gaithersburg Tuesday night.

Montgomery County police said last week that they were investigating the explosion and fire on Nov. 16, as a possible “criminal act.” Police Chief Marcus Jones said the owner of a condo at the complex died in the fire and left a suicide note.

“I encourage anyone who’s thinking about suicide or aware of someone who needs help to please call 988,” that’s the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number,” Elrich said, adding that Montgomery County also operates a 24-hour crisis center that can be reached at 240-777-4000.

Contributions for the victims of the fire are being accepted here.