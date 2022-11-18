Gaithersburg condo blast: Man found dead under rubble died by suicide

Investigators have ruled that a man whose body was pulled from the burnt wreckage of a Gaithersburg condominium complex died by suicide.

Investigators have ruled that a man whose body was pulled from the burnt wreckage of a Gaithersburg, Maryland, condominium complex died by suicide.

Montgomery County officials said Friday that the deceased man, identified as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, had been reported missing by his family in the hours before a blast and subsequent fire tore through the Potomac Oaks Condominium building, displacing dozens.

Chief of Police Marcus Jones said evidence from witness statements, as well as a note found near the scene, supported Quizon’s manner of death being deemed a suicide. A medical examiner found Quizon died from smoke inhalation and burns.

Per Jones, detectives spoke to several people close to Quizon who reported he had made statements “indicative of intentions to commit suicide” before Wednesday morning’s fire.

An investigation continued Friday to determine what caused the explosion at the Gaithersburg apartment complex. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue chief Scott Goldstein said natural gas appliances from Quizon’s unit had been retrieved from the scene and were being analyzed.

As of Friday evening, 47 residents have been registered as displaced, 10 of whom are children, and are being assisted by county and local aid workers. Of the 10 people who were hospitalized as a result of the incident, Goldstein said, all have now been discharged.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.