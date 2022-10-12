RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 11:24 AM

Police on the scene at a deadly motorcycle crash in Bethesda.
Following a motorcycle crash in Bethesda, one man died from his injuries. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle temporarily closed part of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, Montgomery County police said.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified only as an adult male, died at the scene.

Wisconsin Avenue between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane was closed for about four hours Wednesday for the crash investigation. The lanes reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report. 

