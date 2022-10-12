Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, Montgomery County police said.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified only as an adult male, died at the scene.

Wisconsin Avenue between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane was closed for about four hours Wednesday for the crash investigation. The lanes reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.