Taste of Bethesda returns with beer and wine after taking 2 years off

After taking a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Taste of Bethesda food festival will return to Bethesda, Maryland, highlighting the community’s restaurants and, for the first time, offering beer and wine.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Taste of Bethesda food festival will return to Maryland, highlighting the community’s restaurants and, for the first time, offering beer and wine.

The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda will be held on Oct. 1 in the Woodmont Triangle area, and will feature live entertainment from local artists across five stages throughout the day, in addition to food and drink from dozens of restaurants.

The event, organized by the Bethesda Urban Partnership, expects to see participation from 35 to 40 restaurants this year, according to Stephanie Coppula, director of marketing and communications.

The organizer’s website currently lists 29 participating restaurants, and though the deadline has passed, rolling applications are still being accepted for restaurants to participate in the festival, Coppula said.

The last Taste of Bethesda in 2019 saw about 35,000 visitors, and organizers expect a similar turnout this year.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Admission is free, but paid tickets — which will be on sale until a half-hour prior to the festival’s end — will be required for food servings.