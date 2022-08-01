WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out

August 1, 2022, 6:20 PM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job.

Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021.

In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer employed by the Montgomery County government.”

When news of Facciolo’s suspension was reported, Elrich said that he could not discuss personnel issues.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff confirmed that Facciolo was no longer working for the county, as well, and she directed questions to Elrich’s office.

