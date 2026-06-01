‘Save the Garage’: The ongoing battle over a beloved music venue on the Agricultural Reserve

A beloved local music venue on Boyds’ Honey Acres Farm in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve must shut down all public music events, per a district court judge’s recent ruling.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

The Garage door is being lowered. Again.

A beloved local music venue on Boyds’ Honey Acres Farm in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve must shut down all public music events, per a district court judge’s recent ruling.

Its founders are fighting back. Opponents argue there’s no place for a music venue on protected farmland. Muddy definitions of “agritourism” are complicating the situation.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.