RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. assistant police…

Montgomery Co. assistant police chief suspended; no explanation from county officials

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

June 8, 2022, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Montgomery County Police Department’s civilian Assistant Police Chief, Carmen Facciolo, has been placed on administrative leave, and county officials decline to say why.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich kicked off a weekly briefing with reporters by addressing the issue.

“Because this is a personnel matter, I’m prohibited by law from providing any further comments on this,” he said, “but the matter is currently being looked into.”

Facciolo was hired less than one year ago, and as a civilian, he had a unique role in the department.

The civilian assistant chief’s role, Elrich said, was intended to provide a different perspective on police policy matters and “to help in community building — building relationships between the police and the community.”

“I’ve had a number of constructive discussions with Carmen over the year,” he said.

Asked how long Facciolo might be out on leave, Elrich said, “I imagine it’s going to take a little while to sort through everything, but I don’t think this is not going to be a long process.”

The news that Facciolo had been suspended was first reported by WJLA-TV.

When a reporter asked about the seriousness of the issue that led to Facciolo being suspended, Elrich again repeated he could not comment on personnel issues.

“If it becomes something other than that, there’ll be other responses, but it’s a personnel matter right now,” Elrich said.

WTOP contacted the Police Department for comment and was told that a statement from police Chief Marcus Jones would likely be issued Wednesday afternoon.

Elrich names picks for Police Accountability board

Also Wednesday, Elrich announced the names of people he’s selected to serve on the newly formed Police Accountability Board.

The county selected residents who understand procedural justice, “and we believe these individuals will bring increased accountability and transparency that will improve our Police Department and public safety in Montgomery County,” Elrich said.

The people nominated to serve on the board are:

Those picks are now subject to approval by the Montgomery County Council for approval.

Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County’s assistant chief administrative officer, said the panel interviewing candidates looked for people who would be balanced in their views on law enforcement and who would review facts, materials and policies with an open mind.

“We did not want people who were going to rubber-stamp anything,” said Stoddard. He added, “We also did not want individuals who were going to think the police were guilty of doing something, regardless of the circumstances.”

Maryland state law requires jurisdictions to appoint police accountability boards and administrative charging committees. The Montgomery County Council approved local legislation creating the two bodies.

The ACC chair receives an annual salary of $22,000. Four other members receive $16,000.

Members of the PAB will receive an annual salary of $10,000.

Members of each agree to serve a three-year term, and they are limited to serving two complete terms.

Stoddard said the board should be seated by July 1.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

IRS management once again covered by parts of union-negotiated contracts

New CISA cyber fellowship comes three months after shields up campaign begins

Pentagon’s CDAO aims to scale ‘different operating model’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up