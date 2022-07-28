A news conference on a resolution that would define and address antisemitism in Montgomery County has been postponed until September.

A news conference on a resolution that would define and address antisemitism in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been postponed until September.

The resolution was scheduled to be discussed during a news conference on Wednesday in Rockville, Maryland, according to Councilmember Andrew Friedson.

Friedson introduced the resolution with the goal of reaffirming “the Council’s commitment to combat all forms of hate and extremism,” after several antisemitic incidents occurred across the country, including in Silver Spring.

The resolution would move the council to adopt the definition of antisemitism held by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and fully denounce and condemn it.

It isn’t clear why the news conference was postponed.

WTOP has reached out to Friedson’s office for more information.