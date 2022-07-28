WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. Council could…

Montgomery Co. Council could take up antisemitism resolution

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 28, 2022, 6:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A news conference on a resolution that would define and address antisemitism in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been postponed until September.

The resolution was scheduled to be discussed during a news conference on Wednesday in Rockville, Maryland, according to Councilmember Andrew Friedson.

Friedson introduced the resolution with the goal of reaffirming “the Council’s commitment to combat all forms of hate and extremism,” after several antisemitic incidents occurred across the country, including in Silver Spring.

The resolution would move the council to adopt the definition of antisemitism held by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and fully denounce and condemn it.

It isn’t clear why the news conference was postponed.

WTOP has reached out to Friedson’s office for more information.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump stokes calls to easily fire 'rogue bureaucrats' from federal workforce

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

Coast Guard upping recruiting effort as military feels pinch in talent pool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up