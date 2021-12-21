CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Antisemitic flyers found in…

Antisemitic flyers found in Montgomery Co. spread COVID-19 disinformation

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Antisemitic flyers spreading disinformation about COVID-19 littered a Silver Spring, Maryland, neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said they found flyers posted throughout the Forest Estate neighborhood around 9:40 a.m. The initial call to police reported that a man in a Volkswagen Jetta threw the literature from his car window around 12:35 a.m.

The flyers included an image of a syringe and a QR code directing people to a website promoting Holocaust denial and support for Adolf Hitler, residents told The Washington Post.

The same report said that flyers were put in plastic bags, weighted with rocks or corn kernels.

According to the department’s statement, Montgomery County police have started investigating the “bias incident,” and the county’s council condemned the “acts of hatred against the Jewish community.”

“The Council stands in solidarity with our Jewish community and condemns all acts of hate and ethnic or religious bigotry aimed at Jewish residents. Furthermore, the Council condemns the spread of COVID-19 disinformation in all its forms, and the use of erroneous connections to ethnic, religious and other groups to fuel abhorrently racist agendas,” the council said in a statement.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington thanked the county for its statement.

Police want anyone with information, or who knows the suspect, to call the 3rd District Patrol — Community Engagement Division at 240-773-6800.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up