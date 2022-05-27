RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
West Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for Burtonsville killings

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 27, 2022, 9:49 PM

A West Virginia man found guilty for the 2018 homicides of two people in Burtonsville, Maryland, described by prosecutors as an “execution-style” killing, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Gregory Terrell Jones, 28, of Martinsburg, was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 years in prison for the murders of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier.

Dickinson, 34, and Frazier, 29, were found dead in a running car parked behind a Burtonsville town house on Feb. 15, 2018. They had both been shot in the back of the head.

Investigators obtained phone records indicating Jones had been texting Frazier about money he owed him before the shooting. Jones was arrested that March and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. A jury convicted him last December.

Speaking to media following the sentencing, State’s Attorney for Montgomery County John McCarthy said he was deeply grateful for Jones’ conviction and thanked investigators.

“It was quite apparent that the defendant in this case has absolutely no remorse, no acceptance of responsibility for the magnitude of the crimes he committed,” McCarthy said. “His act was an act of cowardice against two loving and loved people.”

Frazier’s and Dickinson’s family members were also present.

“Is there closure? Yes, someone has been found guilty, and he’ll be in jail for the rest of his life,” Dickinson’s mother said. “But life goes on in our families, and we’re missing someone very important. It’s never the same.”

