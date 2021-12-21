Man found guilty in Montgomery Co. ‘execution-style’ double murder

A West Virginia man has been found guilty of murder in the "execution-style" killings of two people found shot in the back of the head in Burtonsville, Maryland, in 2018.

A jury reached the verdict on Gregory Jones, 28, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Friday in the deaths of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier.

Jones faces two potential life sentences plus an additional 40 years behind bars.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Joshua Frazier and Ashley Dickinson,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement. “This should send a clear message that such senseless violence has no place in our community. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Marybeth Ayers and Jim Dietrich for their outstanding work in this matter.”

The bodies of 34-year-old Dickinson, of Alexandria, Virginia, and 29-year-old Frazier, of Woodbridge, Virginia, were found in a running car parked in a townhouse parking lot in Burtonsville.

Authorities said both were found shot once in the back of the head.

According to phone records, Jones had been texting Frazier about money he owed him before the shooting.