2 teens, 14 and 15, charged with murder in fatal Germantown shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 12:46 PM

Two teenagers from Montgomery County, Maryland, have been charged with murder in a fatal Germantown shooting in April.

Police said Wednesday that Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, from Germantown, are being charged as adults for the Gunners Branch Road shooting that left Taon Lamont Cline, 20, of Frederick, dead.

Police said officers responded to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown around 10:50 p.m. on April 22.

There, they found Cline suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hney and Acosta were later identified as suspects.

Police are still investigating.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

