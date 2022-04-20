20-yr-old man dead after fatal shooting in Germantown

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Germantown that took the life of a 20-year-old man on Friday night.

In a news release, officials say that officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road.

After 10:50 p.m., police found an adult male suffering from severe gunshot wounds. Officers applied first aid to the individual until Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived, when he was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.

The victim has only been identified as a 20-year-old male from Frederick, Md. Police say his name will be released after next of kin has been notified.

Police say they have no suspect in custody, and there is an active homicide investigation taking place.

Police ask that anyone with information about this crime call the Major Crimes Division at 240- 773- 5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Approximate location of Friday night homicide in Germantown, Md: