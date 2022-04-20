RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
20-yr-old man dead after fatal shooting in Germantown

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

April 23, 2022, 10:56 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Germantown that took the life of a 20-year-old man on Friday night.

In a news release, officials say that officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road.

After 10:50 p.m., police found an adult male suffering from severe gunshot wounds. Officers applied first aid to the individual until Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived, when he was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.

The victim has only been identified as a 20-year-old male from Frederick, Md. Police say his name will be released after next of kin has been notified.

Police say they have no suspect in custody, and there is an active homicide investigation taking place.

Police ask that anyone with information about this crime call the Major Crimes Division at 240- 773- 5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Approximate location of Friday night homicide in Germantown, Md:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

