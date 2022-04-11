RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Woman hospitalized after Silver Spring home invasion shooting

Janae Morris

April 11, 2022, 9:43 AM

A woman has been hospitalized after being shot during a home invasion in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Monday morning.

Montgomery County police said that the incident happened in the woman’s home in the 12000 block of Stravinsky Terrace around 12:30 a.m.

The doors to the home were open when police arrived, and they said the woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the house.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said there is no word on if anything was stolen, and there are currently no suspects in custody.

Below is the area where the home invasion took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

