New details in case of Bethesda man charged with murder of stepfather

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 5:05 AM

The state’s attorney’s office in Montgomery County, Maryland, released new information Wednesday about a Bethesda man charged with murder after his stepfather was stabbed at their family home.

Authorities were called to a house on Lambeth Road in Bethesda at 9:30 p.m. Monday night by a woman who said her son stabbed her husband.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Sergio Elysee Koyangbo in the front yard where he confessed to stabbing his stepfather David Beasley, 46, according the charging documents.

Inside the house, police officers found a knife on the stairs and Beasley in a bedroom suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Beasley’s wife told officers they were in their bedroom when Koyangbo entered the room, accusing Beasley of going through his internet search history. Koyangbo then reportedly pulled a knife from his sweatshirt pocket and stabbed his stepfather in the chest “unprovoked.”

Charging documents also said a child in the house at the time of the incident said the child opened a door to the room and saw Koyangbo standing over his stepfather with a knife in his hand.

Koyangbo is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1.

