CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 'Domestic' stabbing in Bethesda…

‘Domestic’ stabbing in Bethesda leaves one man dead

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 12:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has died after being stabbed in Bethesda Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Police said the stabbing happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Lambeth Road.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect, described only as an adult man, was taken into custody.

In a statement to WTOP, the police spokesperson described the incident as “domestic in nature.” They could not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Below is a map of the location of where the incident occurred.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up