‘Domestic’ stabbing in Bethesda leaves one man dead

A man has died after being stabbed in Bethesda Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Police said the stabbing happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Lambeth Road.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect, described only as an adult man, was taken into custody.

In a statement to WTOP, the police spokesperson described the incident as “domestic in nature.” They could not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

