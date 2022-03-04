Crews continue searching apartment rubble but all residents accounted for, Montgomery Co. officials say

Officials in Montgomery County say all residents of the Friendly Garden Apartments have been accounted for the day after a massive blast and fire reduced one of the buildings to rubble and sent more than a dozen people to the hospital.

“We are still working to confirm that there were no visitors or other people in the building at the time of the explosion that are not part of the residents,” Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said during a news conference Friday morning.

Crews and dogs were seen searching the rubble ahead of the news conference Friday.

Officials also revised the total number of injured to 14 people. Three people who were taken to the hospital remain in serious condition, Goldstein said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blast and the fire. The fire chief said investigators are considering the possibility that plumbing work being carried out by a building maintenance worker may have led to the explosion, calling it an “investigative theory” at this point.

The worker was hurt in the blast and remains hospitalized but has been providing information to investigators, Goldstein said.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the building was last inspected by the fire department on Feb. 2 and underwent its full triannual inspection process in September 2021.

Ahead of the news conference, Elrich said “human error” may have contributed to the fire that destroyed the building.

“We have reasons to believe that there may have been a human error of sorts there. There were workers working on site, at least one worker on site, and they’re talking to that person about what they were doing and what happened,” Elrich said.

