CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Crews continue searching apartment…

Crews continue searching apartment rubble but all residents accounted for, Montgomery Co. officials say

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com
Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

March 4, 2022, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, say all residents of the Friendly Garden Apartments have been accounted for the day after a massive blast and fire reduced one of the buildings to rubble and sent more than a dozen people to the hospital.

“We are still working to confirm that there were no visitors or other people in the building at the time of the explosion that are not part of the residents,” Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said during a news conference Friday morning.

Crews and dogs were seen searching the rubble ahead of the news conference Friday.

Officials also revised the total number of injured to 14 people. Three people who were taken to the hospital remain in serious condition, Goldstein said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blast and the fire. The fire chief said investigators are considering the possibility that plumbing work being carried out by a building maintenance worker may have led to the explosion, calling it an “investigative theory” at this point.

The worker was hurt in the blast and remains hospitalized but has been providing information to investigators, Goldstein said.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the building was last inspected by the fire department on Feb. 2 and underwent its full triannual inspection process in September 2021.

Ahead of the news conference, Elrich said “human error” may have contributed to the fire that destroyed the building.

“We have reasons to believe that there may have been a human error of sorts there. There were workers working on site, at least one worker on site, and they’re talking to that person about what they were doing and what happened,” Elrich said.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk reported from Silver Spring. 

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up