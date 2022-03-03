CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
How to help residents of Silver Spring apartment fire

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 4:30 PM

A partially melted child’s toy is seen as firefighters work the scene after an explosion and fire caused an apartment building to collapse in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A large explosion and subsequent fire that tore through a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment building sending nearly a dozen people to the hospital Thursday morning has left around 100 people without a place to live.

Now, county officials are pointing county residents to an online donation to help residents get back on their feet.

The fund was set up by the Montgomery Housing Partnership to support transportation, clothing and supplies for families and children who lived at the Friendly Garden apartments on Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring.

Officials are encouraging residents to make monetary donations, since its unclear what physical items will be needed right away and donated items can be unwieldy to store.

The blast and fire reduced one building of the six-building complex to charred rubble, but it also rendered unsafe two other nearby buildings, fire officials said Thursday afternoon. The total number of residents displaced by the fire was estimated to be about 100.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and the Red Cross are working to find both short- and long-term housing for displaced residents.

County Executive Marc Elrich said he has been in contact with the property owner of a nearby building about potentially getting permanent housing for residents more quickly rather than longer stays in emergency shelters or hotel rooms.

“We’re gonna need permanent housing very quickly for them,” Elrich said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Residents of the three damaged buildings are being directed to the nearby Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center.

“We’re encouraging people that this is where to go … If you’re hearing this on radio, on your way home, or on television, before you get back here, go to the Coffield Center,” Elrich said during the news conference.

Registrations are being taken on the second floor. As of Thursday afternoon, about 29 families had registered for assistance, Elrich said.

The goal is to provide housing and to put them in contact with the services they need by Thursday night, he added.

“We want to know … how many people are under really severe stress and needing mental health supports and emotional support. We want to be able to assess that population before we disperse them to shelters or to hotel rooms. We want to make sure that people are getting the help they need.”

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said, “On behalf of the council, we want to extend our deepest condolences to all the families that have been devastated by this awful and tragic incident. One of our own council staff members, a building service worker, lives in the residence that was destroyed and was at work when she found out … about the incident. Fortunately, she and all of her family members are accounted for, but she has lost everything like so many families have here this afternoon.”

Firefighters battle heavy flames at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Heavy flames at the scene of the Silver Spring apartment fire March 3, 2022. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

A partially melted child’s toy is seen as firefighters work the scene after an explosion and fire caused an apartment building to collapse in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Firefighters work the scene after an explosion and fire caused an apartment building to collapse in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reports that multiple people were critically hurt in the fire that started at about 10:30 a.m. at a four-story building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The smoldering rubble of the Friendly Garden Apartments on March 3, 2022 after the massive fire in the four-story apartment building. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

Smoldering rubble at the scene of the fire. (Courtesy Montgomery County)

Authorities shepherded displaced residents onto Ride On buses. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty)

Hugs and prayers after the fire. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty)

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion, fire and building collapse in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

Walls collapsed at a Silver Spring apartment building fire Thursday. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

Heavy flames at the scene of the Silver Spring apartment fire March 3, 2022. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

Heavy flames at the scene of the Silver Spring apartment fire March 3, 2022. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

Firefighters work to put out the flames. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

