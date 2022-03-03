How to help residents of Silver Spring apartment fire

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials are pointing residents to an online donation to help displaced residents get back on their feet after a fire Thursday morning.

A large explosion and subsequent fire that tore through a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment building sending nearly a dozen people to the hospital Thursday morning has left around 100 people without a place to live.

Now, county officials are pointing county residents to an online donation to help residents get back on their feet.

The fund was set up by the Montgomery Housing Partnership to support transportation, clothing and supplies for families and children who lived at the Friendly Garden apartments on Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring.

Officials are encouraging residents to make monetary donations, since its unclear what physical items will be needed right away and donated items can be unwieldy to store.

The blast and fire reduced one building of the six-building complex to charred rubble, but it also rendered unsafe two other nearby buildings, fire officials said Thursday afternoon. The total number of residents displaced by the fire was estimated to be about 100.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and the Red Cross are working to find both short- and long-term housing for displaced residents.

County Executive Marc Elrich said he has been in contact with the property owner of a nearby building about potentially getting permanent housing for residents more quickly rather than longer stays in emergency shelters or hotel rooms.

“We’re gonna need permanent housing very quickly for them,” Elrich said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Residents of the three damaged buildings are being directed to the nearby Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center.

“We’re encouraging people that this is where to go … If you’re hearing this on radio, on your way home, or on television, before you get back here, go to the Coffield Center,” Elrich said during the news conference.

Registrations are being taken on the second floor. As of Thursday afternoon, about 29 families had registered for assistance, Elrich said.

The goal is to provide housing and to put them in contact with the services they need by Thursday night, he added.

“We want to know … how many people are under really severe stress and needing mental health supports and emotional support. We want to be able to assess that population before we disperse them to shelters or to hotel rooms. We want to make sure that people are getting the help they need.”

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said, “On behalf of the council, we want to extend our deepest condolences to all the families that have been devastated by this awful and tragic incident. One of our own council staff members, a building service worker, lives in the residence that was destroyed and was at work when she found out … about the incident. Fortunately, she and all of her family members are accounted for, but she has lost everything like so many families have here this afternoon.”