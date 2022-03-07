Fire crews wrapping up investigation at site of Silver Spring apartment blast

Crews with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service are wrapping up their investigation at the site of last week's Silver Spring apartment explosion that injured 14 people, and are expected to provide further details on the cause of the blast later Monday afternoon.

Crews with the Montgomery County, Maryland, Fire and Rescue Service are wrapping up their investigation at the site of last week’s Silver Spring apartment explosion that injured 14 people, and are expected to provide further details on the cause of the blast later Monday afternoon.

A full briefing with fire officials and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein, who spoke to reporters earlier Monday as part of an online news briefing hosted by Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, provided a few updates ahead of the briefing.

As of Monday, there is no indication that anyone died in the blast, the fire chief said.

Goldstein said that while dogs trained to detect human remains had alerted to a certain spot in the rubble on Friday, additional searches over the weekend yielded no other hits.

Officials have already said all residents of the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road have been accounted for.

“So there is no indication of anybody who was a fatality or a victim of this blast,” Goldstein said during the online briefing. He added, “That is a very good news and consistent with the fact that while we have 14 injured parties from the structure, there was no loss of life.”

Goldstein said investigators are trying to put together the sequence of events that led to the explosion and subsequent fire.

Last week, officials said crews had discovered a cut gas line in the building’s basement. One of the working theories is that a building maintenance worker cut the line while doing plumbing work, which led to a gas leak.

Speaking Monday, Goldstein said investigators are still working a number of different theories and are still working to determine what caused the gas to ignite.

“There are many, many ignition sources. Could be a pilot light, could be a cigarette, could be a simple flick of a light switch, could be a motorized tool — all kinds of components could be that ignition source. So that is why a very exhaustive work continues to work through the debris and identify any ignition sources,” Goldstein said.

Asked if the maintenance worker, who was injured in the blast and sent to the hospital, was a licensed plumber, Goldstein said he didn’t have that information.

Donations near half-a-million-dollar-mark

All told, 160 residents were displaced from the Friendly Garden Apartments — 124 adults and 36 children. A fund set up by the Montgomery Housing Partnership has now topped $460,000 in donations and residents will start seeing some of that cash as early as Tuesday.

Patrick Campbell, with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, said the county is working with the Red Cross and several other nonprofits to make sure residents have necessary resources.

The county is setting up a Disaster Assistance Center at the nearby Gwendolyn E. Coffield Recreation Center to connect residents with additional services. Already, the county is working to help arrange transportation to school for displaced students and replace lost or destroyed licenses and other documents.

“The most important thing right now — it’s kind of the first step in their recovery — is finding long-term housing,” Campbell said. “This is a community that has a high need there … A lot of them live in subsidized housing, so there isn’t a large pool of housing, especially in the neighborhood where they live. So that is our most critical need.”

As far as donations go, “Cash is king,” Campbell said. “The reason why, is it allows these folks the dignity to pick the items they want or need.”

Cash allows people to replace things that can’t be easily planned for, and giving people who have experienced disasters cash payments helps build a mutually trusting relationship.

“We trust them to know what they need for their recovery,” Campbell said. “And cash allows us to say that to them.”