Multiple injuries in Silver Spring apartment building fire, collapse

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion, fire and building collapse in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Pete Piringer, of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said at about 11:15 a.m. that the four-story building at Friendly Garden Apartments, on Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring, had suffered “a pretty significant explosion and fire” at about 10:30. While the fire was contained and multiple rescues had been performed, he added, “there are injuries … some of the injuries are serious.”

WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington said the fire department told them five people were in critical condition, with another seven or eight seriously hurt.

Lyttonsville Rd, Residential apartment building explosion and fire https://t.co/quCjUzSuat — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2022

“This is what we would call a mass-casualty incident,” Piringer told NBC Washington.

One resident told WTOP’s Mike Murillo that he wasn’t home at the time, but that his mother had gotten out all right: “God relieved me right there.”

That said, “There’s people we knew in that building,” he added.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Michelle Grossman said wind gusts were up to about 30 mph, which could complicate the firefighting efforts.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene, Piringer said. The D.C. Fire and EMS said they were sending units to Silver Spring as well.

A resident told NBC Washington there was a “heavy smell of gas” in the building when he left in the morning.

Read more in Spanish from our news partners at Telemundo 44.

NBC Washington’s live helicopter shot:

This is a developing story and will be updated. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.