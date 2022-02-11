OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Montgomery Co. schools announces religious vaccine exemption for spring athletes

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 1:12 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, Public School student-athletes who participate in spring sports can bypass the school system’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement if they object on the basis of their religious beliefs.

In a release Friday, MCPS Athletics attributed the updated guidance to their county’s decreasing COVID-19 community transmission rate and high vaccination rate.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the county had a 3.26% average seven-day test positivity rate.

The exemption was not available to athletes in winter sports programs, who were mandated in September 2021 to get vaccinated in order to participate.

The release also explained updated guidance for spectators for school sporting events. Earlier this month, MCPS Athletics announced they would allow spectators for indoor sporting events at 50% capacity, after a nationwide COVID-19 surge resulted in the elimination of spectators entirely in January.

The first day of the spring sports season in Maryland’s largest school system is set to begin on Tuesday, March 1.

