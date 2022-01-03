MCPS announces sporting event changes to help address rising COVID cases

School leaders in Montgomery County are trying to get ahead of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases with new restrictions.

School leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, are trying to get ahead of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases with new restrictions.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced no spectators will be allowed at any games held at school facilities now through Jan. 16. All overnight travel has also been canceled.

The decision comes as MCPS tries to minimize indoor gathering sizes and account for potential reductions in staffing. An update is expected on or before Jan. 15 regarding whether restrictions will remain in place.

When it comes to scheduled track and field events, the Prince George’s County Sportsplex is now serving as a county vaccination site so all activities have been canceled for the season.

MCPS is working on a plan to reschedule some activities at high school sites.

There won’t be any changes to scheduled outdoor events and gymnasium events will continue to be streamed online through the NFHS Network.

During the winter break schools reported nearly 3,700 COVID cases among students and staff. Additional updates on how the MCPS Athletics is handling changes related to COVID restrictions will be provided on their website.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.