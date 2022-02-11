‘Boosterama’ aims to bring vaccines to places ‘convenient’ to Montgomery County residents

If you haven't gotten your booster yet and need to go to the mall, you can do both at Westfield Wheaton in Montgomery County, Maryland.

If you haven’t gotten your booster yet and need to go to the mall, you can do both at Westfield Wheaton in Montgomery County, Maryland.

“Boosterama” is on Feb. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. and it has everything — booster shots, first doses for adults and children 12 and older, and no appointment needed. However, pediatric doses will not be administered. The event will be held inside the mall’s entrance 14, on the first floor near DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Eight people getting their shots will be chosen at random to get a $25 gift card that can be used throughout the mall. And there will also be free rapid test kits and N95 masks provided to those who get vaccinated.

“While about half of our eligible population has received boosters, we’re seeing a slowdown in the number of eligible people getting boosters,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “There is a clear correlation between being vaccinated and the reduced impact of severe COVID-19 symptoms.”

Boosterama aims to increase the number of people getting booster shots by taking the vaccine to places that are convenient to residents. The county, the Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar initiative and the mall have partnered to hold the event.

And if you need more of an incentive to get a booster, how about a shot at one of the cash prizes in the state’s booster lottery . Residents receiving the vaccine at Boosterama will automatically qualify in Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 lottery drawing, which begins on Feb. 15.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent, 84% of county residents are fully vaccinated and 95% have received at least one dose, the county said in a news release Thursday.

If you can’t make it Boosterama, you can make an appointment or find other locations at Montgomery County’s COVID-19 information portal.

