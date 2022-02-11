SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 'Boosterama' aims to bring…

‘Boosterama’ aims to bring vaccines to places ‘convenient’ to Montgomery County residents

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 10:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you haven’t gotten your booster yet and need to go to the mall, you can do both at Westfield Wheaton in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Boosterama” is on Feb. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. and it has everything — booster shots, first doses for adults and children 12 and older, and no appointment needed. However, pediatric doses will not be administered. The event will be held inside the mall’s entrance 14, on the first floor near DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Eight people getting their shots will be chosen at random to get a $25 gift card that can be used throughout the mall. And there will also be free rapid test kits and N95 masks provided to those who get vaccinated.

“While about half of our eligible population has received boosters, we’re seeing a slowdown in the number of eligible people getting boosters,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “There is a clear correlation between being vaccinated and the reduced impact of severe COVID-19 symptoms.”

Boosterama aims to increase the number of people getting booster shots by taking the vaccine to places that are convenient to residents. The county, the Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar initiative and the mall have partnered to hold the event.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent, 84% of county residents are fully vaccinated and 95% have received at least one dose, the county said in a news release Thursday.

If you can’t make it Boosterama, you can make an appointment or find other locations at Montgomery County’s COVID-19 information portal.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up