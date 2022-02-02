2 Silver Spring men charged in Rockville killing

Two Silver Spring, Maryland, men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death last week of a Rockville man.

Jackson Alexander Garcia, 18, and Malik Dujuan Jefferson, 23, are currently being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.

Police say Garcia and Jefferson are suspected of killing 22-year-old Jose Osvaldo Genao Romero, of Rockville, on Feb. 17.

Officers with the Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County police responded to the area of 14000 Cove Lane for the report of a shooting and found Genao Romero at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police haven’t described a motive in the shooting.