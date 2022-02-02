CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 Silver Spring men…

2 Silver Spring men charged in Rockville killing

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Silver Spring, Maryland, men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death last week of a Rockville man.

Jackson Alexander Garcia, 18, and Malik Dujuan Jefferson, 23, are currently being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.

Police say Garcia and Jefferson are suspected of killing 22-year-old Jose Osvaldo Genao Romero, of Rockville, on Feb. 17.

Officers with the Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County police responded to the area of 14000 Cove Lane for the report of a shooting and found Genao Romero at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police haven’t described a motive in the shooting.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up