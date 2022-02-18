Man killed in Rockville shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Rockville Thursday night.

A man was killed in a shooting in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday night.

Rockville officers and county officers responded at 11:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting in a residential neighborhood.

They found the man who had been shot a few hundred feet away, at Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place. He died later at a hospital.

Montgomery County police have not yet released the man’s name, and are asking anyone with more information about the homicide to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Here’s a map of where the man was found: