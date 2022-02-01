CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
1 adult, 2 children in a stroller struck by car in Montgomery Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 26, 2022, 12:41 AM

Rescue crews in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a car accident that sent three pedestrians, including two children in a stroller, to the hospital.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the accident happened Friday afternoon at around 4 p.m. along Gaither Road and Picard Drive in Rockville.

First responders took all three to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service department for additional details from the accident.

Below is where the accident took place.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

