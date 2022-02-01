1 adult, 2 children in a stroller struck by car in Montgomery Co.

Rescue crews in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a car accident that sent three pedestrians, including two children in a stroller, to the hospital.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the accident happened Friday afternoon at around 4 p.m. along Gaither Road and Picard Drive in Rockville.

First responders took all three to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Update – Gaither Rd & Piccard Dr, 3 pedestrian(s) struck, 1 adult & 2 children (in a stroller), 1 adult & 2 children being transported by @MCFRS_EMIHS, 1 adult Pri2 trauma NLT & 2 children Pri3 NLT, PD on scene, some lanes blocked https://t.co/RsPPVVcT7a pic.twitter.com/nxBzxWaxbH — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 25, 2022

It is unclear if the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service department for additional details from the accident.

Below is where the accident took place.