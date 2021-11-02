Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Montgomery County relaxes rules on when mask mandate can be reinstated

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 3:37 PM

The Montgomery County Council, acting as the Board of Health, unanimously voted on Tuesday to relax the coronavirus metrics that dictate when mask mandates in the Maryland county can snap back into effect.

The county will now reinstate a public indoor mask mandate only if it sees seven consecutive days of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls “substantial” transmission.

Before, the mask mandate was automatically triggered as soon as the county crossed the substantial transmission threshold.

This led to widespread confusion when the county lifted its indoor mask mandate last Thursday in the wake of improving COVID-19 case numbers — only to have the county fall back into substantial transmission status the next day.

That in turn meant the county would have had to reimpose the mask mandate this Wednesday — because it still had to give four days’ notice of the move — unless the council acted to amend the emergency health regulations, which is what it did today.

The council also unanimously approved an amendment that would do away with indoor mask mandates altogether once 85% of the total population in the county is fully vaccinated.

The mandate that the council discussed applies only to indoor public spaces — not to schools, which fall under the purview of the county’s Board of Education.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

