Montgomery Co. school board seeks public input for new superintendent search

The Montgomery County Board of Education has scheduled virtual public forums it says are designed to gather comment on educational goals and priorities for the next superintendent.

Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest and the nation’s 14th largest school system, is conducting a national search for a new superintendent and wants input on what characteristics, leadership qualities and priorities county residents want in that next school leader.

The board also plans interviews and focus groups with community leaders over the coming months. More information will be posted online as it becomes available.

The superintendent oversees the administration of the school district that has 166,000 students, more than 24,000 employees and a budget of $12.6 billion.

A slate of applicants will be presented to the school board for consideration in January.

According to the position’s job listing, the candidate will assume the role next July, succeeding Monifa McKnight who was appointed interim superintendent earlier this year after Jack R. Smith announced his resignation in January.

County residents are invited to these virtual public forums, and to voice their opinions online in a survey.

Interpretation will be available for all events in Spanish and American Sign Language; see the MCPS website for other languages.