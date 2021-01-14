Montgomery County schools chief Jack Smith announces retirement

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack R. Smith announced his retirement Thursday afternoon. He will retire from his position effective June 1.

In a video message posted to the school system’s YouTube channel, Smith shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his family; his wife has had to move to New England to care for their 2-year-old grandson, and Smith said he will be joining her there.

“While I may be leaving Montgomery County Public Schools, I know it will go forward and do very well, and that there will be a part of my heart here as I go away this spring to a different obligation and a different adventure and doing different things than I have done before,” Smith said.

Smith came to Maryland’s largest school district in July 2016 after he was the interim state superintendent of schools.

The Montgomery County school board said in a statement that Smith has provided “steadfast leadership and a laser-focused vision to provide every student with the access, opportunity and resources they need to succeed,” and that he has taken the school system’s goal to ensure educational equity to “the next level.”

“Although we are saddened by his departure, we understand his need to be with his family as they navigate a variety of challenging health circumstances,” the school board said.

An interim superintendent will be named soon, the school board added. Then, it will take the next steps for a nationwide search for a new schools superintendent.