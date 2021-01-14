INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County schools chief…

Montgomery County schools chief Jack Smith announces retirement

Teta Alim

January 14, 2021, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith
FILE — Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith started on the job in 2016. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack R. Smith announced his retirement Thursday afternoon. He will retire from his position effective June 1.

In a video message posted to the school system’s YouTube channel, Smith shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his family; his wife has had to move to New England to care for their 2-year-old grandson, and Smith said he will be joining her there.

“While I may be leaving Montgomery County Public Schools, I know it will go forward and do very well, and that there will be a part of my heart here as I go away this spring to a different obligation and a different adventure and doing different things than I have done before,” Smith said.

Smith came to Maryland’s largest school district in July 2016 after he was the interim state superintendent of schools.

The Montgomery County school board said in a statement that Smith has provided “steadfast leadership and a laser-focused vision to provide every student with the access, opportunity and resources they need to succeed,” and that he has taken the school system’s goal to ensure educational equity to “the next level.”

“Although we are saddened by his departure, we understand his need to be with his family as they navigate a variety of challenging health circumstances,” the school board said.

An interim superintendent will be named soon, the school board added. Then, it will take the next steps for a nationwide search for a new schools superintendent.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up