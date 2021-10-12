Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. schools ask…

Montgomery Co. schools ask federal judge to dismiss vaccine-mandate lawsuit

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

October 12, 2021, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Attorneys for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland are asking a federal judge to toss out the lawsuit filed by an employee who objects to its vaccine mandate on religious grounds.

In court documents, the school system asked for dismissal of the lawsuit by the plaintiff identified only as “John Doe,” saying that because the school district granted Doe’s request for a religious accommodation, the lawsuit is now moot.

The move to have the lawsuit dismissed was first reported by Bethesda Beat.

MCPS initially required vaccinations for all employees, with the only exception for medical reasons.

Then on Sept. 30, the school system sent out what MCPS spokesman Chris Cram called “a modification in our language” to employees, explaining that religious exemptions could be granted.

The Center for American Liberty filed the initial court case on behalf of Doe. The plaintiff was described as a “faithful Christian” who believed that getting a COVID-19 vaccine would “constitute a sin in the eyes of God.”

Deadlines for the 25,000 MCPS employees to get vaccinated have been pushed back. Initially, first shots were required by Sept. 29. It was moved to this coming Friday, Oct. 15. Proof of final vaccination is now due by Nov. 15.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up