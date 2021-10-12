Attorneys for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland are asking a federal judge to toss out the lawsuit filed by an employee who objects to its vaccine mandate on religious grounds.

In court documents, the school system asked for dismissal of the lawsuit by the plaintiff identified only as “John Doe,” saying that because the school district granted Doe’s request for a religious accommodation, the lawsuit is now moot.

The move to have the lawsuit dismissed was first reported by Bethesda Beat.

MCPS initially required vaccinations for all employees, with the only exception for medical reasons.

Then on Sept. 30, the school system sent out what MCPS spokesman Chris Cram called “a modification in our language” to employees, explaining that religious exemptions could be granted.

The Center for American Liberty filed the initial court case on behalf of Doe. The plaintiff was described as a “faithful Christian” who believed that getting a COVID-19 vaccine would “constitute a sin in the eyes of God.”

Deadlines for the 25,000 MCPS employees to get vaccinated have been pushed back. Initially, first shots were required by Sept. 29. It was moved to this coming Friday, Oct. 15. Proof of final vaccination is now due by Nov. 15.

