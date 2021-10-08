Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. offers free…

Montgomery Co. offers free rides to COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites for seniors, people with disabilities

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 7:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, is getting the word out about a way for the elderly and those with disabilities to catch a free ride if they’re in need to get to and from a COVID-19 vaccination or testing location.

Action, Anytime and Regency/Barwood taxi companies are partnering with the county to offer the roundtrip rides at no charge.

The county Department of Transportation will reimburse each company with money funded by an Enhanced Mobility Grant from the Council of Governments.

Participants ages 65 and older and those with a disability must call ahead of time to Connect-A-Ride and obtain a code before booking a taxi. Then they sign a voucher at the end of the trip.

“Programs like these are imperative to the County’s fight against the pandemic,” says County Executive Marc Elrich in news release. “Transportation should not be an obstacle to vaccination and testing.”

And even though it’s being billed as a free transportation program in relation to COVID-19, the county isn’t making any restrictions on other usages.

“This program provides curb-to-curb service and while its being promoted for COVID-19 vaccination and testing, it can be used for any purpose among eligible community members,” said Transportation Director Chris Conklin.

Anyone riding in a taxi is also required to wear a face covering for the duration of the trip.

Connect-A-Ride can be reached at 301-738-3252. Participants need to provide their name, address, phone number and age to receive a “Free COVID Taxi Code.”

Once the code is received, you can call one of the three taxi companies involved to grab a ride:

  • Action Taxi: 301-840-1000
  • Anytime Taxi: 301-637-9292
  • Regency/Barwood Taxi: 301-990-9000 or 301-984-1900

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up