Montgomery Co. mask mandate could soon be lifted as COVID-19 case rate drops

For the first time since the indoor mask mandate was reinstated in early August, Montgomery County, Maryland's, coronavirus case rate has dropped from "substantial" to "moderate" transmission.

In Montgomery County, the indoor mask mandate automatically ends when there have been seven days in a row with the county in moderate transmission.

Moderate transmission is defined by the Centers for Disease Control as when there are 10 to 49 new coronavirus cases per day on average in a seven-day period per 100,000 people.

Until Thursday, the coronavirus case rate had been above 50 per 100,000 since early August, even going over 100 cases per 100,000, which is high transmission, in early September.

The case rate on Thursday in Montgomery County was 49.71 and on Friday was 47.11. This data is as of Saturday. There is a delay in the reporting of the results of one or two days.

If Montgomery County continues on this trend of under 50 cases per 100,000 per day through next week, the indoor mask mandate could be lifted as early as Thursday.