CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » New Hampshire Avenue in…

New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring closed after multiple collisions

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At least one person was taken to the hospital after one vehicle crashed into several others in Montgomery County, Maryland, officials said.

It happened on New Hampshire Avenue at Briggs Chaney Road on Thursday afternoon in Silver Spring.

According to preliminary information, a man struck a vehicle, fled, and then hit several other vehicles, including a Montgomery County school bus and a Metrobus.

One person has life-threatening injuries and another was evaluated but their condition is not known at this time. The driver who struck those vehicles was transported to the hospital.

The southbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue are closed.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up