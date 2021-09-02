New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring closed after multiple collisions

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into several vehicles in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened on New Hampshire Avenue at Briggs Chaney Road on Thursday afternoon in Silver Spring.

According to preliminary information, a man struck a vehicle, fled, and then hit several other vehicles, including a Montgomery County school bus and a Metrobus.

One person has life-threatening injuries and another was evaluated but their condition is not known at this time. The driver who struck those vehicles was transported to the hospital.

MCFRS are on the scene of a collision with injuries and entrapment on New Hampshire Ave. at Briggs Chaney. All SB lanes closed. 2 adults being evaluated. 1 has LTI. No students on the bus. @mcfrsPIO @DavidPazos15 @MCPS pic.twitter.com/UsXv7LbkiR — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) September 2, 2021

The southbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue are closed.

