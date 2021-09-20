Montgomery Co. outlines plans for vaccinating children younger than 12 against COVID-19

Health officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, are working to make sure the county can begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children younger than 12-years-old, as soon as the FDA approves its use.

Health officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, are working to make sure the county can begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children younger than 12 as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves their use.

Dr. James Bridgers, the county’s acting chief health officer, told members of the Montgomery County Council that it’s expected that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be available by “late fall” once the vaccine gets federal approval.

Pfizer said Monday that its vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11 and that it will formally seek approval for that age group soon.

Bridgers said between 58,000 and 65,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Montgomery County would then be eligible for the vaccine.

“We’re looking at establishing hubs — that’s the current plan,” said Bridgers, describing how schools and community facilities would be used for distribution. “Of course we need to have follow-up conversations with MCPS” to identify schools that would be accessible for as many parents as possible.

Bridgers said vaccines would be made available after school and on the weekends at selected sites.

During Monday’s briefing, Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz said he understood that there have been national reports about hesitancy on the part of some parents to have their young children vaccinated.

Albornoz, who said he has three children between the ages of 5 and 11, said, “I for one, will be among the first in line and my kids are excited and thrilled to be able to receive the vaccination.”

