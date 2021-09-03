CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Montgomery Co. partners with nonprofits to get aid for residents affected by flooding

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 5:47 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday announced a partnership to support residents affected by flooding from Hurricane Ida’s remnants.

The county said it would collaborate with Interfaith Works and A Wider Circle to coordinate donations.

Monetary donations are handled by Interfaith Works and can be submitted via their website. The Interfaith Works Clothing Center, at 751 Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville, will accept donations of clothing and kitchenware.

More information on the kinds of donations accepted can be found online.

A Wider Circle, at 9159 Brookville Rd., Silver Spring, will accept larger furniture donations. The organization asks that furniture be in gently used condition or better.

As the storm system moved through the area Wednesday, it brought torrential rain to the D.C. region, which was already inundated with water after an incredibly wet August.

Flooding in Rockville left one man dead and displaced around 150 residents after an apartment complex’s lower levels flooded.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tours storm damage in Edgewater on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Courtesy Maryland Governor’s Office)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tours storm damage in Edgewater on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Courtesy Maryland Governor’s Office)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tours storm damage in Edgewater on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Courtesy Maryland Governor’s Office)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tours storm damage in Edgewater on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Courtesy Maryland Governor’s Office)

A tornado flipped a truck in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. (WTOP/John Domen)

A house was shifted 10 to 15 feet from its foundation in Anne Arundel County after a tornado hit. (WTOP/John Domen)

Route 26/Liberty Rd bridge, the Monicacy River flows way over its banks. It crossed 26 near the east end, so the bridge is closed.

Route 26/Liberty Rd bridge, the Monicacy River flows way over its banks. It crossed 26 near the east end, so the bridge is closed.

Michaels Mill Road in Buckeystown is closed, just off Route 80, because Monocacy River is over its banks on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The bridge on Route 26 over the Monocacy River is closed. The river is over its banks — and across the road, here — and is expected to be all day on Thursday Sept. 2.

Ballenger Creek is over its banks, and nearing the bridge that carries Route 85/Buckeystown Pike on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Tornado damage on Mill Swamp Road in Anne Arundel on Wednesday evening. Power lines are seen down. Dozens of 40-foot trees snapped with only ten foot spikes left. (WTOP/Joel Oxley)

Tornado damage on Mill Swamp Road in Anne Arundel on Wednesday evening. Power lines are seen down. Dozens of 40-foot trees snapped with only ten foot spikes left.

Tornado damage on Mill Swamp Road in Anne Arundel on Wednesday evening. Power lines are seen down. Dozens of 40-foot trees snapped with only ten foot spikes left.

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Damage from the tornado is seen in Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Severe weather rattled the D.C. region, causing damages.

A tornado toppled utility poles and signs, as well as ripping off some roofing in Annapolis, Maryland.

A street in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, after a radar-confirmed tornado touched down on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy Steve Adams / Anne Arundel Co. Economic Development Corp.)

The aftermath of a storm in Edgewater, Maryland, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy Amy Freedman)

Storm damage in Maryland on Sept. 1, 2021.

A car is seen in Vienna, Virginia, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy Fairfax County Government)

Beach Drive at Connecticut Avenue flooded Wednesday. (Courtesy Montgomery County Park Police)

Road closure at Browns Mill Rd at Windstone Drive, in Fairfax County. Nearby Difficult Run floods often. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Lightning is seen over D.C. on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

The force of flood water compromised a section of Broad Branch Road in Northwest on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

A tree is down on Broad Branch Road in Northwest on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

The skies lit up with lightning strikes early Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. This is the scene in Crystal City. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

The rain was so strong that at times early Sept. 1, 2021 you could not see the line markings on the road. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

