Montgomery Co. partners with nonprofits to get aid for residents affected by flooding

Montgomery County, Maryland, is partnering with nonprofits to support residents impacted by flooding brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida Wednesday.

Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday announced a partnership to support residents affected by flooding from Hurricane Ida’s remnants.

The county said it would collaborate with Interfaith Works and A Wider Circle to coordinate donations.

Monetary donations are handled by Interfaith Works and can be submitted via their website. The Interfaith Works Clothing Center, at 751 Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville, will accept donations of clothing and kitchenware.

More information on the kinds of donations accepted can be found online.

A Wider Circle, at 9159 Brookville Rd., Silver Spring, will accept larger furniture donations. The organization asks that furniture be in gently used condition or better.

As the storm system moved through the area Wednesday, it brought torrential rain to the D.C. region, which was already inundated with water after an incredibly wet August.

Flooding in Rockville left one man dead and displaced around 150 residents after an apartment complex’s lower levels flooded.