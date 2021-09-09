9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Montgomery Co. jury hands down guilty verdict in double murder

Gigi Barnett | gbarnet@wtop.com

September 9, 2021, 6:07 PM

In January 2019, investigators discovered two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at a White Oak apartment complex on Stewart Lane. Now, a jury has found a man guilty for their deaths. (Courtesy Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Montgomery County, Maryland’s, first in-person murder trial since the pandemic began resulted in the jury handing down a guilty verdict to a man involved in a double murder.

On Thursday, prosecutors told the jury that 22-year-old Andy Panton pulled the trigger in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Radway, of Laurel, and 24-year-old Christian Deon Roberts, of Silver Spring.

In January 2019, investigators discovered the men with gunshot wounds in Radway’s vehicle at a White Oak apartment complex on Stewart Lane.

The vehicle had crashed into several parked cars.

The jury heard how Radway and Roberts met Panton at an apartment complex on Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.

Court records reveal that Panton told friends that he was going to steal marijuana from the two men. But investigators said he ended up shooting them execution-style while sitting in the back seat of Radway’s vehicle.

Prosecutors also told the jury that Panton bragged on social media about obtaining a .22-caliber firearm, and police were able to link bullets from the scene to his gun.

Panton faces two life sentences.

