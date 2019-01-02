2 arrested after Maryland men found fatally shot in crashed car

Two Silver Spring, Maryland, teens have been charged in connection with the deaths of two men who were found in a crashed car earlier this week at a White Oak apartment complex, police said.

Eighteen-year-old Dontaye Jamahl Hunt was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and 18-year-old Noah Foster Barnett was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

A 911 call on the night of Jan. 28 reported a crash into several parked cars in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane. When officers responded, they found two men dead inside the crashed car.

The men were later identified as 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Radway, of Laurel, and 24-year-old Christian Deon Roberts, of Silver Spring. The chief medical examiner’s office found that Radway and Roberts had been shot multiple times and ruled their deaths a homicide.

Police said that Barnett had contacted Radway hours before he was killed to arrange a marijuana deal for Hunt. Radway then contacted Roberts to get marijuana. Hunt met with Radway and Roberts later that night on Stewart Lane and, minutes later, police said witnesses heard gun shots and saw a car trying to drive off.

Radway and Roberts were graduates of Paint Branch High School and had played on the school’s basketball team. Radway graduated in 2012 and Roberts in 2013.

