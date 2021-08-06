2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 'Every day it’s increasing':…

‘Every day it’s increasing’: Md. nonprofit sees more help flowing to renters

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

August 6, 2021, 9:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eviction pauses are in place, but for renters who are behind, the clock is still ticking.

One Maryland group that helps people apply for rent relief payments says renters should hang in there.

“These applications are taking a long time to process,” said Mary Hunter, director of the housing counseling program with the nonprofit Housing Initiative Partnership, which has been helping renters in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties apply for rental assistance.

“Some of the portals have been open since April, and people are still waiting for a determination and getting really nervous,” she said.

But things are changing as the programs begin to hit their stride.

“We are seeing things move. More approvals are happening; rent is being paid to the landlords. Every day it’s increasing,” Hunter said.

In the meantime, “the important thing to do is to keep the communication lines open, but not to give up hope,” she said.

She also said to not ignore a summons to appear in court related to an eviction and that legal assistance is available at court.

Renters in Montgomery County can find help through the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services or the county Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

In Prince George’s County, residents can get help through the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Housing Initiative Partnership also hosts information sessions on Tuesday nights. The group can be reached at (301) 699-3835 in Prince George’s County and (301) 916-5946 in Montgomery County.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up