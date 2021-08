Wheaton's Arcola Elementary School is on lockdown as Montgomery County police investigate a nearby homicide.

Wheaton’s Arcola Elementary School is on lockdown as Montgomery County, Maryland, police investigate a nearby homicide.

Montgomery County police said a man was found dead just before 9 a.m. Monday after a shooting in the area of 20005 Blueridge Ave.

Four men were seen fleeing toward Taber Street.

The school went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police said the shooting did not occur at the school, and described the incident as “isolated” in a tweet.